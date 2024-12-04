A man, 28, was arrested after he was caught with Class B drugs in Accrington town centre.

The man was stopped by officers out on patrol in the town on December 1.

A quantity of Class B drugs and a set of scales were seized after he was searched.

The man, from Accrington, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

He was later released under investigation.

Operation Centurion is Lancashire Police's response to tackling anti-social behaviour.

£2m of funding secured from the Government's Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan will see extra police patrols in areas identified as ASB hotspots, working in conjunction with partner agencies.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.