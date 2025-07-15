Malcolm's Musicland: Snow spray artist creates beautiful tribute to music store owner ahead of funeral
In a beautiful video tribute, artist Scott Wilcock can be seen etching a giant life-like portrait of a respected music shop owner, who sadly died earlier this month.
The snow spray graffiti artist had previously created a Taylor Swift mural in the store window.
Music man Malcolm became a ‘mate’
He explains, in the clip, how he had ‘become good mates’ with the loveable business man, Malcolm Allen, before he passed away peacefully after a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.
Scott says: “Me and Malcolm became friends. [Often] you do a job for a customer and you [leave]. You can't do that with Malcolm because you're sat there talking to him for a good while and he becomes a mate.”
Beautiful mural out of snow
The mural artist had been asked to create the mural by Malcolm’s daughter.
Footage above shows Scott in action, as he worked on the beautiful memorial art which he says took between four and five hours.
He describes the technique he uses to paint his realistic portraits out of fake snow.
Taylor Swift art was a success
“I got given a photograph of Malcolm, so in fact, the thing they have to do is flip it. I've actually worked back to front, same with the writing, keep doing tweaks here and there, get it as close to the picture as I can.”
The video above also includes a previous interview with Malcolm, when he had hired the artist to paint a Taylor Swift mural.
The store owner had allegedly ‘loved’ all of the interaction from passers-by, who commented on the eye-catching artwork in the window.
Malcolm ‘loved being the centre of attention’
“He always loved being the centre of attention, so I know he’d have loved this.”
Malcolm Allen, who owned and ran Malcolm’s Musicland for over 50 years passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 1, after bravely fighting a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.
Funeral procession for Musicland owner
The funeral procession will pass through Chorley town centre and up Chapel Street with a moment of silence outside Malcolm’s Musicland prior to heading to the Church.
Anyone who wishes to share in a final moment of farewell is welcome to gather on Chapel Street on Wednesday, 16th July at 1.45pm.
The Funeral Service will be at 2.15pm at St Barnabas Church, Chapel Lane, Heapey.
They added that all who knew Malcolm are welcome.
The committal and wake following will be a private gathering for family and close friends.
Watch the video above.
