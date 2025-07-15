Meet the snow spray graffiti artist who created a stunning portrait mural, paying tribute to well-loved Chorley music store owner Malcolm Allen who recently passed away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a beautiful video tribute, artist Scott Wilcock can be seen etching a giant life-like portrait of a respected music shop owner, who sadly died earlier this month.

The snow spray graffiti artist had previously created a Taylor Swift mural in the store window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music man Malcolm became a ‘mate’

He explains, in the clip, how he had ‘become good mates’ with the loveable business man, Malcolm Allen, before he passed away peacefully after a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.

A mural of Malcolm Allen in the window of his Chorley town centre shop Malcolm's Musicland. | Michelle Adamson; National World

Scott says: “Me and Malcolm became friends. [Often] you do a job for a customer and you [leave]. You can't do that with Malcolm because you're sat there talking to him for a good while and he becomes a mate.”

Beautiful mural out of snow

The mural artist had been asked to create the mural by Malcolm’s daughter.

Footage above shows Scott in action, as he worked on the beautiful memorial art which he says took between four and five hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mural of Malcolm Allen in the window of his Chorley town centre shop Malcolm's Musicland. The art was created by Scott Wilcock AKA Snow Graffiti, who also created the Taylor Swift window art. Malcolm's funeral will take place on Wednesday 16th July at St Barnabas Church, Heapey, the funeral procession will pass through Chorley town centre at 1.45pm and pause for a moment of silence outside Malcolm's Musicland. | Michelle Adamson/National World

He describes the technique he uses to paint his realistic portraits out of fake snow.

Taylor Swift art was a success

“I got given a photograph of Malcolm, so in fact, the thing they have to do is flip it. I've actually worked back to front, same with the writing, keep doing tweaks here and there, get it as close to the picture as I can.”

Malcolm Allen, owner of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley town centre. The shop has been open for 53 years since 1972. Since Oasis announced their reunion gigs next year, he has sold many Oasis records, cds and dvds to fans. | Michelle Adamson/National World

The video above also includes a previous interview with Malcolm, when he had hired the artist to paint a Taylor Swift mural.

The store owner had allegedly ‘loved’ all of the interaction from passers-by, who commented on the eye-catching artwork in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm ‘loved being the centre of attention’

“He always loved being the centre of attention, so I know he’d have loved this.”

Malcolm Allen, who owned and ran Malcolm’s Musicland for over 50 years passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 1, after bravely fighting a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.

Funeral procession for Musicland owner

The funeral procession will pass through Chorley town centre and up Chapel Street with a moment of silence outside Malcolm’s Musicland prior to heading to the Church.

A mural of Malcolm Allen in the window of his Chorley town centre shop Malcolm's Musicland. The art was created by Scott Wilcock AKA Snow Graffiti, who also created the Taylor Swift window art. Malcolm's funeral will take place on Wednesday 16th July at St Barnabas Church, Heapey, the funeral procession will pass through Chorley town centre at 1.45pm and pause for a moment of silence outside Malcolm's Musicland. | Michelle Adamson/National World

Anyone who wishes to share in a final moment of farewell is welcome to gather on Chapel Street on Wednesday, 16th July at 1.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Funeral Service will be at 2.15pm at St Barnabas Church, Chapel Lane, Heapey.

They added that all who knew Malcolm are welcome.

The committal and wake following will be a private gathering for family and close friends.

Watch the video above.