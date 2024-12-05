The creation of a new three-storey teaching facility at Preston’s Cardinal Newman College has hit a milestone.

The finishing touches are being made to the external façade of the new £5.5m art and media centre, which spans around 13,000 sq ft and is targeted for completion in January 2025.

Called the St Catherine Building, it will integrate TV and digital media departments with existing art facilities, delivering a cutting-edge TV studio, fully-equipped photo studio, dedicated graphics, art, and media rooms alongside additional classrooms with dedicated open learning areas, staff rooms and offices.

Bolton-based Mansell Building Solitions installed a three-storey steel framing system (SFS infill), including external wall linings, over a four-week period and has now begun fitting internal partitions and ceilings.

Cardinal Newman College under construction | Coetsee Media

Steve Green, director at Mansell, said: "Cardinal Newman already had brilliant facilities and this new art quarter will take its offer to the next level. Opting for SFS (steel framing system) can deliver efficiencies with materials, labour and speed, so are a great choice for education projects as students and staff can access the building soonest."

Designed to satisfy the requirements of the Department for Education specification of Net Zero in Operation, St Catherine Building will greatly reduce the energy required to operate and maintain such a structure.