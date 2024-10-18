Head of Maths school calling for county to change attitude to Further Maths

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Head of Lancaster University School of Mathematics (LUSoM), Pete Tiltman, has called for a change of attitude to studying Further Maths A-level across Lancashire, and has written to local MPs, council leaders and Head Teachers to join him in making that change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, Lancashire, as a county, has the lowest percentage of students taking Further Maths A-level in the entire country. This year, out of nearly 17,000 students, only 215 took the qualification, a mere 1.3%.

Pete Tiltman says: “We are a county that prides itself on its contribution to science and industry: the birthplace of Arkwright and Hargreaves; home to Sir Frank Whittle and Keith Duckworth; and looking to the future with BAE and Cyber Force. However, we are in danger of falling behind in the digital revolution and damaging both the economic growth of our region and the future job prospects of our young people as we are not preparing them sufficiently to make the most of the opportunities available to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once, Further Maths was seen as a niche subject taken by very few, but times have changed. To access maths, computer science, physics, economics or engineering courses at the top universities you need Further Maths A-level. Students in other parts of the country have realised this and Further Maths is rising in popularity, overtaking options like Law and PE in recent years.

LUSoM - The first purpose built maths school, based in the heart of Preston

We must work together as a county and change the narrative around Further Maths. Too often have I heard people describe it as hard, and only for very few. Yes, it is a challenging subject, but also hugely rewarding. There is a misplaced belief that studying Further Maths narrows your options as two of your A-levels are taken up by Maths, however, it simply isn’t true, and this belief actually closes doors for some of our most talented students, not opens them. We need students to stop thinking of it as an optional fourth subject which they can drop after a year if it gets too hard. We need them to work hard, build resilience and accept the challenge.”

LUSoM opened its doors in September 2022, and this year celebrated its first set of exam results. The students achieved 30% of all grades at A*, 65% at A*/A and 85% at A*-B. Pupils from the school have gone off to study at Oxford and Cambridge Universities as well as start prestigious degree apprenticeships with BAE and Dyson.

Pete Tiltman adds “Our goal at LUSoM is for all of our students to sit the full Further Maths A-level. Some of the students who don’t hit the headlines are those who may have initially struggled with Further Maths, but through sheer persistence, and in a small school with lots of support and a culture encouraging the love of maths, they have succeeded where many others may have given up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have already seen the number of students in central Preston taking Further Maths more than double since we opened, and we hope to build on this expansion.”

LUSoM students problem solving in lesson

LUSoM is holding a Taster Day on Saturday 9th November, and any students who are on track for a grade 7 or above in Mathematics GCSE can find out what they have to offer.

LUSoM is a collaboration between two outstanding education providers, Lancaster University, which is consistently ranked among the best universities in the UK and top 15 in national league tables, and Cardinal Newman College, one of the highest performing Sixth Form Colleges nationally, based on A-Level progress.