A Level results 2024: 17 pictures from Runshaw College and Cardinal Newman College

The hard work, the stress, the anxiety, and then the relief, joy and excitement.
There’s been some tremendous successes on A Level results day at Runshaw College in Leyland and at Cardinal Newman College in Preston.
Take a look at the photos below to see if you recognise anyone you know.
1. Natalie Halucha, 18, from Ribbleton, celebrating an A* in chemistry, AA in biology and A* EPQ in maths. She's off to the University of Birmingham to study medicine.
2. A Level results day at Runshaw College Eliza Baybutt, Distinction in BTEC performing arts heading to Italia Conti
3. A Level results day at Newman College
4. A Level results day at Newman College
