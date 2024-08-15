Ishtiaque Akhbar, 18, from Preston, got two A*s and an A in Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry. He will be going to the University of Manchester to study Maths and Computer Science with the hope of a career in software engineering.Ishtiaque Akhbar, 18, from Preston, got two A*s and an A in Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry. He will be going to the University of Manchester to study Maths and Computer Science with the hope of a career in software engineering.
Ishtiaque Akhbar, 18, from Preston, got two A*s and an A in Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry. He will be going to the University of Manchester to study Maths and Computer Science with the hope of a career in software engineering. | Neil Cross

A Level results 2024: 17 pictures from Runshaw College and Cardinal Newman College

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 14:51 BST

It’s a day they’ll never forget.

The hard work, the stress, the anxiety, and then the relief, joy and excitement.

There’s been some tremendous successes on A Level results day at Runshaw College in Leyland and at Cardinal Newman College in Preston.

Here’s what it was like at Newman College today.

Take a look at the photos below to see if you recognise anyone you know.

Natalie Halucha, 18, from Ribbleton, celebrating an A* in chemistry, AA in biology and A* EPQ in maths. She's off to the University of Birmingham to study medicine.

1. Natalie Halucha, 18, from Ribbleton, celebrating an A* in chemistry, AA in biology and A* EPQ in maths. She's off to the University of Birmingham to study medicine.

Natalie Halucha, 18, from Ribbleton, celebrating an A* in chemistry, AA in biology and A* EPQ in maths. She's off to the University of Birmingham to study medicine.

A Level results day at Runshaw College Eliza Baybutt, Distinction in BTEC performing arts heading to Italia Conti

2. A Level results day at Runshaw College Eliza Baybutt, Distinction in BTEC performing arts heading to Italia Conti

A Level results day at Runshaw College Eliza Baybutt, Distinction in BTEC performing arts heading to Italia Conti

18-year-old Frankie from Lea is off to study maths at St Andrew's

3. A Level results day at Newman College

18-year-old Frankie from Lea is off to study maths at St Andrew's

Emily Bonney, 18, from Penwortham, celebrates her success with a friend. She got an A* in Law, A* in English Combined and an A in Modern History. She’s now set to go to Durham to study Law.

4. A Level results day at Newman College

Emily Bonney, 18, from Penwortham, celebrates her success with a friend. She got an A* in Law, A* in English Combined and an A in Modern History. She's now set to go to Durham to study Law.

