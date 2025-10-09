A major milestone has been hit in the construction of Preston’s new Tram Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 200-year-old Old Tram Bridge was closed unexpectedly in February 2019 amid fears it could suddenly collapse due to defects, and it was eventually demolished last year - in half the time expected, due to it’s poor state.

Construction work started shortly after on a new £6.6m bridge, being delivered by Preston City Council using part of its £20 million grant awarded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), with an additional £1 million from Lancashire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is set to complete by early 2026 and work is progressing quickly as that date looms.

Tram Bridge Update October 2025 | Preston City Council

A Preston Council spokesman said: “We’ve hit a major milestone - all permanent in-river works to the piers and abutments are now complete Eric Wright Civil Engineering will now focus on removing all temporary works from the River Ribble, as we await the imminent arrival of the first of four main bridge sections to site.Exciting progress as we move closer to the bridge being craned into position and reconnecting this key route!”

When complete, the steelwork will feature a black/grey hue, chosen for what Preston City Council says is its “sleek, contemporary look and ability to complement the natural surroundings”. This will be paired with a light buff brown polydeck finish for the bridge decking, “offering both durability and a warm, inviting appearance underfoot”.