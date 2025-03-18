The Bridges that made Preston Guided walk: Guided Walk

Join Michael Akers, Friend of Winckley Square Tour Guide, on this very pleasant guided walk along the River through Avenham Park and beyond. Wednesday 16 April 2025 1pm to 2.30pm. Bridging the Ribble has been core to Preston’s development as a market town, a transport hub and a manufacturing centre. This walk along the bank of the river explores the context in which the bridges were built and their impact, socially and economically on the area. The walk will begin at the Old Penwortham Bridge, Broadgate side, Preston, Lancashire PR1 8DX - BOOKING DETAILS BELOW

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each bridge has a fascinating story to tell. This is an opportunity to appreciate and celebrate the construction and enduring legacy of our historic bridges, to enjoy a walk in good company in a beautiful riverside setting, and to see (hopefully) the Old Tram Road Bridge before it's taken down completely.

The walk will begin at the Old Penwortham Bridge, Broadgate side, Broadgate Preston, Lancashire PR1 8DX

£5 Per person Places are limited so please book early.https://www.trybooking.com/uk/ENHO