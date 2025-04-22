Major fire at Blackburn factory now being treated as arson, police confirm
Emergency services were first called to the scene at Tensar Manufacturing Ltd on Shadsworth Business Park during the early hours of March 31.
At its peak, ten fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, a water tower, a firefighting robot, a high-volume pump and a drone attended to tackle the blaze.
The fire - which involved large quantities of plastic and produced a significant plume of smoke - caused “extensive damage.”
Officers today confirmed they believed the fire was started deliberately and a formal investigation was underway.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As part of our investigation, we are appealing for witnesses and if anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the fire and has dashcam footage, to contact us.
“If anyone has CCTV footage from the area near to the factory, or has information, we ask them to get in touch.”
Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the day to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.
Residents and businesses in the area were urged to keep windows and doors closed due to the thick smoke and people were advised to avoid the area.
By 7.30am, the size of the fire and the volume of smoke had reduced and the number of fire engines on scene was scaled back to six, with special appliances remaining in place.
As of Monday afternoon, only two fire engines and a high-volume pump remained on site.
Residents in the surrounding area reported temporary issues with water pressure due to firefighting operations.
Anyone with information was urged to email [email protected] or call police on 101, quoting log number 0041 of March 31.
