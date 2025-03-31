Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of a Lancashire town are still being told to keep their windows closed as a huge fire continues to be battled with seven hours after it was first reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have beeen battling a commercial building fire in Blackburn throughout the night. | n/a

Just before 1am last night, 10 fire engines were called to a fire involving a commercial building on Sett End Road West in Blackburn.

Three hours later, Lancashire Fire and Sescue Service stated that they had 10 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, a water tower, a firefighting robot, high volume pump and drone in attendance trying to extinguish the fire.

In the update, provided at 4:00am, the service said: “Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to a nearby building on the site.

“The fire involves plastics and there is a significant smoke plume affecting the local area.

“Local residents and business are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed.”

At 7:30am, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that firefighting had reduced the size of the fire and amount of smoke, and the number of fire engines had been reduced to six but the special appliances remain at the incident.

Advising residents, the service added: “Please keep windows and doors closed if you are nearby to avoid the smoke, and avoid the area if you can.

“Roads are open however Haslingden Road is reduced to one lane only. Drivers in the area should also keep their windows closed.

“Access remains to businesses on the industrial estate however there is some disruption from emergency operations. Local schools and Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital remain open.

There is a multi-agency response to this incident and partners are working together to bring it to an end as soon as possible.