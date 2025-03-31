Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters remain at an industrial estate in Blackburn after a large blaze “involving plastics” broke at a factory.

Crews were called to the fire at the industrial estate on Sett End Road West just after midnight, with residents reporting “loud explosions” on social media.

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the site, which Lancashire Fire and Rescue (LFRS) has confirmed is caused by burning plastics.

Incident Commander, Group Manager Tom Cookson at the scene of the fire in Blackburn | Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Nearby residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed to avoid inhaling smoke.

A total of ten fire engines were dispatched to the scene to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

In an update at 11am, a spokesman for LFRS said: “This incident has been reduced to four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform.

“The smoke plume has significantly decreased, but as contractors on site begin to excavate the plastic, the smoke plume may fluctuate in both volume and color.

“Residents and drivers are advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they can see or smell smoke.”

No injuries have been reported and the nearby Royal Blackburn Hospital has not been affected despite its close proximity.

The fire service explained that local residents may experience water pressure issues due to firefighting operations, assuring the public that they are “working quickly to resolve it.”

Local roads have also reopened, but Haslingden Road is expected to be busy during rush hour as all vehicles must use ramps to cross the hoses blocking the road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Please continue to follow the fire service’s advice of keeping doors and windows closed, and we will provide an update as soon as we are able.”