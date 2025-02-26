Lytham Festival is celebrating a national award for ‘setting the standard’ for inclusivity at festivals.

Disabled-led charity Attitude Is Everything has honoured the North West’s biggest music festival with a special Production Award.

The award reflects the wide range of ‘comprehensive and thoughtful access measures’ at TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival, which this year will play host to headliners including Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morissette and Simple Minds and Texas.

Lytham Festival is one of just four recipients nationally celebrated by Attitude Is Everything for their commitment to making live events more inclusive.

Presenting the award to Lytham Festival, Alex Covell from Attitude is Everything said: “Lytham Festival sets the standard for inclusive festival experiences, ensuring every detail is thoughtfully designed for accessibility.

“With double raised platforms, hearing loops, sensory spaces, accessible luxury trailers, and dedicated drink service, they go above and beyond.

“Customers praise their seamless organisation, proving that accessibility and an amazing festival experience can go hand in hand.”

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Attitude Is Everything presented the awards as part of an event to re-launch its Live Events Access Charter – a new online platform giving promoters the tools they need to build disability equality into all aspects of their productions.

Lytham Festival and Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to receive this award for Lytham Festival from Attitude Is Everything.

“Alongside Lytham, we now operate 18 outdoor sites across England and Wales. Our main ethos has always been to seek out locations where we can take music to audiences that wouldn’t necessarily expect to see global artists performing close to their homes – and part of that means making accessibility a priority at all our events.

“We pride ourselves on offering exceptional experiences for all audience members and have a dedicated team working year-round to ensure accessibility is embedded as a core value in all we do.”

Lytham Festival achieved Attitude Is Everything’s silver charter status in 2022 – and is aiming to secure gold standard in 2025. Events can only apply to upgrade their status every three years, as part of their ongoing commitment to achieving higher standards of access inclusivity.

Cuffe and Taylor also hold silver charter status for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax, and at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre, with further newer venues and festivals working towards their first charter in 2025.

The last couple of years has seen Cuffe and Taylor expand their outdoor events massively with sites now operating at Bedford, Derby, Plymouth and Southampton with their Summer Sessions series, Cardiff Castle, Live at Llangollen and Live at Lincoln Castle, alongside launching a new partnership with Forestry England bringing the Forest Live series of concerts to Cannock Chase, Delamere Forest, Thetford Forest and Westonbirt Arboretum.

New for 2025 are Chelmsford City Live, Blackweir and Bute Park in Cardiff, and Powderham Presents in Devon.