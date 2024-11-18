Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor are welcoming local residents to an exclusive Meet the Makers meeting to find out more about their future plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival’s co-founders Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor are inviting people to come along to Lytham Assembly Rooms in Dicconson Terrace on Thursday, November 28.

Residents will be able to ask any questions they have about the event, which next year will take place from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham Festival's co-founders Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor | James Watkins

Anyone with questions is welcome to attend the open session from 6-8pm.

Joe Robinson and Lauren Gallagher, both local residents and members of the festival operations team, will also be there.

Peter Taylor said: “Our inaugural Meet the Makers session last year was a huge success. Around 80 people attended to ask questions, offer feedback, and in some instances, to give us great ideas we had not necessarily thought of previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As local residents ourselves we really do appreciate the impact Lytham Festival has locally and it is important that people are given the opportunity to come and talk to us directly. Even if it’s just to say ‘hello’ and find out who we actually are, it doesn’t matter. Everyone is welcome.”

The open session was initiated last year giving Cuffe and Taylor the opportunity to speak directly with local residents and answer any questions they may have about the festival.

Daniel Cuffe added: “Lytham and the Fylde coast is our home. We are passionate about it and we want local residents to know they can speak directly to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year’s meeting was brilliant as we came away with some great ideas after speaking to the real people that matter – local residents.

“Come and tell us if you have a concern, an idea or even if you want to praise us. Our festival is for everyone and we want everyone to be involved.”

The Meet the Makers session is open to all residents of Lytham.