Lytham Boutique B&B hailed as one of the best in the UK by The Times hits the market
The Rooms in Church Road, Lytham, has been voted as one of The Times top 12 B&B's in the country, and has also been named winner of The Times ‘mystery guest best breakfast in the UK’.
Now double-fronted property with five letting bedrooms, separate owners accomodation and a licensed café bar is being offered for £1,295,000 by Kays Peake Properties.
The period propety contains original features, including a walnut staircase, but has every modern luxury, including rainfall showers, super king beds and ipod docking stations.
The business has been operating as a boutique B & B since 2008 with the licensed café bar being introduced in 2021. The agent states: “The café bar space would offer excellent scope to expand to a restaurant/bistro if required.”
Owner Andy Baker said it was a “fantastic business with scope for so much more”, but he was looking to retire and spend more time with his grandchildren, who live in East Anglia. He said: “The cafe was something we introduced in lockdown and that’s really taken off. Someone with fresh legs could turn that into something much more, and there’s plenty of outdoor space if you wanted to go for an alfresco feel.”
Tariffs range from £145 to £165 per room per night with five star star TripAdvisor reviews and 9.6 rating on Booking.com.
