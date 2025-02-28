The Issa Brothers began their multi-billion pound empire with petrol stations - and if you fancy emulating their success, there could be an opportunity close to home.

Land on a main road linking Preston to Southport - with full planning permission for retail, fuel/EV charging and a cafe - is up for sale.

Offered by Fitton Estates for £599,950, the cleared site close to Banks, Martin Mere and Leisure Lakes, extends to approximately 0.73 of an acre.

Tarleton Garage, Southport New Road, Tarleton | FWP Architecture/Rightmove

The site was previously a car wash and café, but now has the benefit of full planning permission for a complete new look. From the approved plans the footprint of the café & retail accommodation as proposed extends to approximately 2,120 square feet, plus external canopy seating area and bin storage.

The agent says that unconditional offers are preferred however the vendors may consider conditional offers on their individual merits.

VAT will not apply to the purchase price and there is no CIL charge.