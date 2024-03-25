Bill has flipped a 226kg tyre 10,000 times on Preston’s Flag Market over a 24 hour period last Friday to help raise money for aise money for Jordan Jones, 26, from Kirkham who has a brain tumour.

TikTok sensations The Spud Brothers aka Jake and Harley Nelson opened up the Hot Potato Tram throughout the challenge and donated their profits.

Jacob said: “Hopefully we can raise as much money as we can for Jordan and she can get her treatment.”

Throughout the day there were special guest appearances from Preston North End’s, Alan Browne and Jordan Edwards, another TikTok star with over 300,000 followers who donated the profits from selling his ice cream.

