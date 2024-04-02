Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TikTok sensations and Preston's Spud Brothers Jake and Harley Nelson are joining forces with Preston Business Improvement District (BID) for a free social media class.

Preston Business Improvement District (BID) is joining forces with social media sensations, ‘The Spud Brothers’ - Harley (left) and Jake (right) Nelson, to host a free Social Media Masterclass for all city centre businesses.

The Free Social Media Masterclass with The Spud Brothers who run the popular Hot Potato Tram at Flag Market is aimed at helping other city centre businesses reach as large a following as the dynamic duo who have well over a million followers on combined platforms.

The hour-long session will help local traders harness the power of the platform, learning from the brothers’ expertise.

Jacob said: "We've learned a lot about what social media can do for a business and it's our hope, being Preston lads, we can help other Preston businesses embrace the opportunities that exist."

Jake and Harley Nelson have become social media stars.

The workshop takes place at Roper Hall on Friargate, from 10am – 11am on Monday, April 8.

A spokesperson from Preston BID, added: "The Spud Brothers have absolutely conquered TikTok, and generated a ton of press and media coverage for not only their business, but the city centre too.

"We’re really pleased that they have offered to share some of their learnings by joining forces to stage this workshop, which will hopefully help boost other city centre businesses."