We're the Spud Brothers and have fans all over the world and now we are going to share our secrets
and live on Freeview channel 276
TikTok sensations and Preston's Spud Brothers Jake and Harley Nelson are joining forces with Preston Business Improvement District (BID) for a free social media class.
The Free Social Media Masterclass with The Spud Brothers who run the popular Hot Potato Tram at Flag Market is aimed at helping other city centre businesses reach as large a following as the dynamic duo who have well over a million followers on combined platforms.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now
The hour-long session will help local traders harness the power of the platform, learning from the brothers’ expertise.
Jacob said: "We've learned a lot about what social media can do for a business and it's our hope, being Preston lads, we can help other Preston businesses embrace the opportunities that exist."
A spokesperson from Preston BID, added: "The Spud Brothers have absolutely conquered TikTok, and generated a ton of press and media coverage for not only their business, but the city centre too.
"We’re really pleased that they have offered to share some of their learnings by joining forces to stage this workshop, which will hopefully help boost other city centre businesses."
To secure a place, email: [email protected] with your business name and delegate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.