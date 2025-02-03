Chorley's Inspire Youth Zone offering six free parties following sad closure of Escape Entertainment Venue

By Emma Downey

A children’s charity in Chorley is offering six free parties to families who have lost out following the closure of an entertainment business.

Youth charity organisation Inspire Youth Zone located at Chapel Street is offering free birthday parties to those affected by the closure of Escape Entertainment Venue in Market Walk.

Chorley Council confirmed on Tuesday the Escape Entertainment Venue in Market Walk had shut down.

They said the reason for this was due to the owners falling into “significant rent arrears”.

A spokesperson for Inspire Youth Zone said: “We’re really sad to see the closure of Escape and we know it has left many families scrambling to find alternative plans to celebrate birthdays in the very immediate future.

“As a children’s charity, we want to step up and support where we can to help, we’ve moved around our calendar and the Green Team has pulled together be able to offer a total of 6 FREE birthday parties across Saturday 22nd Feb and Saturday 1st March for some of those affected by the closure!”

They added: “We've got the space, activities, and smiles ready to make it an unforgettable experience. We're not here to get involved in any of the narrative around Escape’s closure, but to simply be a source of positivity and support to help reduce the number of those impacted.”

Anyone wishing to apply for a free birthday party should direct message the team on their Facebook page.

As spaces are so limited, it will be first come first served and proof of the original booking with Escape will be required.

