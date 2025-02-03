A children’s charity in Chorley is offering six free parties to families who have lost out following the closure of an entertainment business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youth charity organisation Inspire Youth Zone located at Chapel Street is offering free birthday parties to those affected by the closure of Escape Entertainment Venue in Market Walk.

Fitness guru Mr Motivator who is an ambassador for Inspire Youth Zone in Chorley. | UGC

Chorley Council confirmed on Tuesday the Escape Entertainment Venue in Market Walk had shut down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the reason for this was due to the owners falling into “significant rent arrears”.

Chorley Council confirmed on Tuesday the Escape Entertainment Venue in Market Walk had shut down. | Google

A spokesperson for Inspire Youth Zone said: “We’re really sad to see the closure of Escape and we know it has left many families scrambling to find alternative plans to celebrate birthdays in the very immediate future.

“As a children’s charity, we want to step up and support where we can to help, we’ve moved around our calendar and the Green Team has pulled together be able to offer a total of 6 FREE birthday parties across Saturday 22nd Feb and Saturday 1st March for some of those affected by the closure!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Why Escape Entertainment Venue in Chorley has closed its doors suddenly

They added: “We've got the space, activities, and smiles ready to make it an unforgettable experience. We're not here to get involved in any of the narrative around Escape’s closure, but to simply be a source of positivity and support to help reduce the number of those impacted.”

Anyone wishing to apply for a free birthday party should direct message the team on their Facebook page.

As spaces are so limited, it will be first come first served and proof of the original booking with Escape will be required.