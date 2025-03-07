Live

Live M6 updates after crash results in two-hour delays between Preston and Lancaster

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two-hour delays have been reported on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster following a crash.

The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 32 this afternoon.

The southbound side was initially fully closed as emergency services worked at the scene, but Lane 1 later reopened at around 3.45pm.

Lane 3 was also closed on the northbound carriageway.

Follow our live blog below for the latest information:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Severe delays reported on M6 following crash

Key Events

  • Collision reported on southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 32 at around 3.40pm
  • Lanes 2 and 3 closed southbound
  • Lane 3 closed northbound
  • Two-hour delays reported southbound
  • 60-minute delays reported northbound
Fri, 07 Mar, 2025, 19:22 BSTUpdated 19:23 BST

Lanes 2 and 3 remain closed on M6 southbound

Lanes 2 and 3 remain closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 33 (Lancaster) and 32 (Preston) following a collision.

Lane 3 (of 3) remains closed northbound.

There are delays of at least 120 minutes on approach.

Fri, 07 Mar, 2025, 18:02 BST

New picture from the scene

placeholder image
Contributed
Fri, 07 Mar, 2025, 16:59 BST

Reports of lorry on its side

Motorists in the area have reported a lorry has overturned.

Fri, 07 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

'Delays of at least 120 minutes'

A spokesman for National Highways said: “There are delays of at least 120 minutes above normal travel times on approach to the incident on the southbound carriageway and delays of 60 minutes above normal travel times on the northbound carriageway.

“If this impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Fri, 07 Mar, 2025, 16:53 BST

Footage from the scene

Fri, 07 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

Pictures from the scene

placeholder image
National Highways
placeholder image
National Highways
placeholder image
National Highways
Fri, 07 Mar, 2025, 16:43 BSTUpdated 16:49 BST

Police anticipate closures will be in place for 'short amount of time'

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we make sure the road is safe.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

Fri, 07 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

100-minute delays reported on M6 southbound

100-minute delays were reported on the M6 southbound, with motorists also experiencing 30-minute delays northbound.

placeholder image
AA
Fri, 07 Mar, 2025, 16:29 BST

Traffic stopped on M6 southbound between Preston and Lancaster

Related topics:PrestonLancasterEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice