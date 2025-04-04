Library Theatre with fascinating history set for major investment under £100m scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major investment in Darwen’s Library and Library Theatre has been outlined in a new planning application.

The project – part of the £100m Darwen Town Deal and supported by investment from Blackburn with Darwen Council – includes:

A proposed double-storey extension – better linking the library and theatre, opening up the spaces for wider community uses

Plans for an impressive new entrance to the theatre which will be easier to access from the town centre with space for a new café/bar

Improvements to the historic library that would focus on repairing and retaining the character and original features while helping to create more space

Increased sustainability to help support the future of both the library and theatre.

This new application developed by Buttress Architects is seeking both planning and Listed Building Consent and comes just two weeks after plans were also revealed for neighbouring Darwen Market Hall. Together the schemes, alongside a brand-new youth centre, are part of £25m of new investment for Darwen town centre.

Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Vice Chair of the Darwen Town Deal Board, Councillor Phil Riley, said: “There’s a fascinating history behind Darwen Library and Darwen Library Theatre. A history that we want to preserve and celebrate while also looking forward to the future for this beautiful, historic building.

“The Town Deal has offered us a chance to be able to invest significantly in the town centre and in things that matter to us and to our residents, investment that will help make a real difference.

“This new planning application sets out our ambitions for how we can best make use of the building and its facilities to benefit our communities. An exciting next step in our plans for Darwen.”

Councillor Riley added: “We know that investing in our cultural venues is an important part of ensuring the future success of our town centres. We also know that our libraries and our cultural venues, including the library theatre, also play an incredibly important role in bringing our communities together. Darwen was a trailblazer when it came to offering open access to libraries – that remains fundamentally important today.”

History of the building

The Darwen Library building was designed by architect Raymond Harrison. It was funded by Andrew Carnegie – an iron and steel magnate and prolific philanthropist who was passionate about the availability of free libraries.

Darwen was in fact one of the first non-borough towns to adopt the Public Libraries Act in 1871, and in 1895 it was one of the first libraries in the country to offer open access.

Due to its success and popularity, its original premises were no longer suitable and so an application was made to Carnegie for £8,000 of funding for the new building. However, an initial set of plans – that also included an art gallery – were rejected resulting in Council Chairman, Ralph Yates, undertaking a personal visit to him at his Scottish home.

Carnegie then generously awarded £10,000 for the new library building, requesting a dedicated juvenile library. On May 27, 1908, Carnegie officially opened the library. And today, much of its historic layout and features remains intact. An original lecture theatre in the under croft being transformed into the popular Darwen Library Theatre in 2000.