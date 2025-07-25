Hollywood actor Liam Neeson is now a PNE fan after visiting the Spud Bros store in Soho | Spud Bros

Preston’s Spud Bros have added another ‘celebrity who loves their jacket potatoes’ to their list in the shape of an inconic action movie star.

Customers were left doing a double take as Irish actor Liam Neeson paid the Spud Bros a visit this week.

The Taken star, 73, visited Harley and Jacob Nelson’s SpudBros Express store in Soho, London, on Wednesday, causing one customer who was happily munching on his lunch to nearly spit it out when he walked in.

A casually dressed Liam, who has just finished filming the new Naked Gun movie with co-star Pamela Anderson opted for a chilli dog spud.

However, the Hollywood heavyweight had some very specific requirements when it came to what was placed where on the iconic spud.

Clearly a fan of black pepper, he told the lads to add more on to the jacket potato. This was then followed by their signature three cheese and a chilli dog.

He told the pair that he wanted the tram sauce just a “wee bit on the side”, along with some relish “on the side” and mustard - “on the side”.

Finishing off the jacket potato, he then opted for some crispy onions, this time “on top”.

Dream team | Spud Bros

What was the verdict?

Wanting to take his creation back to his hotel with him, the brothers made him Spud Bro classic of cheese, tuna and beans.

He called it “Riveting”.

He was then gifted a green Spud Bros football shirt to honour his roots.

Updating their many followers on their social media page the unstoppable brothers said: “Liam Neeson came to try the greatest spud on earth and left a PNE fan!”

Hollywood movie star Will Smith also visited the London store last month and called the chicken special as ‘amazing’.

The busy pair who will be opening two new stores in the UK - one of which was announced by Harley as Sheffield while doing a sky dive on a trip to Vegas with their dad Tony.