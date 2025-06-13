Spud Bros meet Hollywood movie star Will Smith and serve up their favourite Preston jacket potato

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 17:15 BST

Preston’s Spud Bros are on a roll when it comes to meeting celebrities and this time was no exception.

Harley and Jacob Nelson were left in a daze after Hollywood movie star Will Smith casually strolled into their London store on Wednesday.

Posting an Instagram pic of themselves beside the Bad Boys and I Am Legend star, the brothers captioned it ... “So this happened!... we can’t actually believe that WILL SMITH visited us!”

Walking in to the SpudBros Express pop up shop in London the 56-year-old actor said that he was ‘very very happy to be here’.

He opted for two jacket potatoes - a garlic chilli chicken one with tram sauce and the summer time chicken special which he described as being like a curried chicken.

Trying the garlic chilli chicken one first, the actor rated it ‘really good’, but the chicken special was the clear favourite as he described it as ‘amazing’.

He added that they should join forces and open another pop up jacket potato shop in Philadelphia.

The unstoppable duo also teased earlier today that had received keys to two of their new stores in the UK and asked their followers to guess where they are in the comments of their Facebook page.

Jacob said: “We are absolutely buzzing about this and I cannot believe we have another two stores coming.

Harley added: “It’s one of my favourite city’s as well.”

However, before announcing this news, Harley could be seen lifting a party bag but was told by Jacob that this surprise wasn’t too be shown yet and ushered him away with it.

Could a TV show be next on the cards perhaps?

