I’m Preston born and bred, but in 40 years I’ve never had a jacket potato from the Spud Bros or the tram cart that preceeded it.

Since the craze has kicked off and flooded social media, I’ve often wondered how good the potatoes actually are, and what Tram Sauce tastes like, but I’ve not wanted to join the huge queues snaking round the Flag Market.

But this week, I seized my chance when I attended Lytham Festival and saw the famous van parked up with the other food outlets on the green. “Come on”, I said to husband - who didn’t really have a choice - “there’s no queue”.

Spud Bros at Lytham Festival | NW

We ambled over, hoping to see Jacob and Harley - the SpudBros themselves - but they weren’t serving when I was there. However, there were plenty of cheerful staff on, bantering with the punters and all proudly wearing the new PNE home shirt bearing their logo.

I went for the safe option - cheese and beans, with garlic butter, tram sauce and crispy onions. My husband had garlic chicken, cheese, tram sauce and crispy onions. He nearly didn’t get chance to eat it after almost passing out at the price - £26 for the two trays.

I know festival food isn’t cheap, I know it’s not the same as on the Flag Market, and I’ve seen the videos Jacob’s posted about costs involved, but still, come on. Twenty six pounds. I walked away muttering that “this had better be the best jacket potato I’ve ever had”.

And you know what, it was pretty good. The portion wasn’t huge - it wasn’t the mountainous efforts I’ve seen on some posts, but it was ample, fresh and appealing to look at. The potato, critically, had that lovely baked skin that makes it kind of tough and caramelly, the inside was fluffy, and the garlic butter wasn’t overpowering and looked homemade. Not sure that it is, but it had green bits in it, and that was enough to impress me.

The beans and cheese were, erm, beans and cheese, but the true star is the Tram Sauce. It’s hard to describe, but it’s orange in colour, it has a sweetness, and there’s some heat at the end. It’s delicious, and I would 100 per cent buy a bottle if I saw it in a shop.

It was a perfectly lovely potato, and it kept me going all night through the festival. The flavours, textures, service all spot on. I’m so happy they’re flying the flag for Preston, it’s just the price and the queues that would stop me going back.