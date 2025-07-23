It closed in spring and now the former NatWest bank in the centre of Leyland could be yours.

The branch in Chapel Brow- used by people from across South Ribble - closed its doors on May 15 as part of a swathe of closures put down to the increasing usage of online banking and apps.

NatWest said it will offer alternative services, including mobile branches and community pop-up banks, for customers who require face-to-face support, but the closest traditional branch is now in Fishergate, Preston.

Former NatWest bank, Leyland | Barker Proudlove Ltd/Rightmove

Now the Leyland building, which has eight parking spaces, is being offered for £225,000 by Barker Proudlove Ltd. In total, the premises offers 5,275 sq ft, arranged over three floors, including a 247 sq ft basement.

The agent states: “The property occupies a prominent pitch on the corner of Golden Hill and Station brow at the northern end of the town centre. The property is slightly removed from the prime retail pitch which is centred around Hough Lane and Chapel Brow. Nearby retailers include Station Dental Practice, The Queens Pub, The Wellness Centre and Rimmers Music Shop.”

History

According to Leyland Historical Society, the site was originally a Wesleyan Chapel, built in 1814 following the use of a room in Towngate. As the movement continued to expand, all the seats were taken and the Sunday school attendances doubled. The building was then enlarged by the erection of a gallery with extensions being made to the front and the side. The foundation stone for a replacement church in Turpin Green was laid by J.G McMinnies, the owner of Farington Mill, on September 18, 1875. The site was then taken by the County Bank, now being the National Westminster Bank.