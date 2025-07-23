A man from Penwortham has been charged after a shotgun was fired at pub goers in Leyland.

Lancashire Police have charged Christopher Handley, 31, of Sherburn Road, Penwortham after shots were fired at a group of people outside the Dunkirk Hall pub in Dunkirk Lane at 10.19pm last Friday (July 18).

Armed officers rushed to the scene and found two men – aged in their 20s and 40s – and two woman – aged in their 20s and 50s - had all suffered minor injuries.

The Dunkirk Hall pub in Leyland is set for a revamp

Handley, 31, was arrested in Penwortham on Monday night. He has been charged with the following offences:

- possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life

- possession of a firearm in a public place

- possession of a firearm when prohibited

- assault causing actual bodily harm x3

- unlawfully and maliciously wounding/ inflicting grievous bodily harm

- acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property

- possession of cocaine

Police at the scene outside the Dunkirk Hall pub in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland at 10.19pm on Friday, July 18 | Submitted

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, July 23).

Lancashire Police said the firearms incident is linked to an earlier assault in the outside beer garden area of The Dunkirk Hall pub that same night.

The force said a 30-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to that matter. However, he has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The two are being treated as isolated incidents and police say there is no wider perceived threat to the public”, added the force.

A police spokesperson said: “We continue to appeal for information in relation to both incidents. If you witnessed either, have any CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, or feel you can help us in any way, please call 101 quoting log 1775 of July 18, 2025.”