A dog groomer who was falsely accused of masterminding an illegal puppy farming operation across Lancashire is closing her shop after emigrating to Australia.

The Doggy Shop in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland will close after Saturday, August 2, said owner Heather Young.

The 30-year-old, from Bamber Bridge, has already left the UK for a new life in Perth, Western Australia. It’s understood her Leyland shop, opposite Aldi at the junction of School Lane, has been left in the care of staff before its doors close next week.

Heather Young, 30, from Bamber Bridge, has already left the UK for a new life in Perth, Western Australia. It's understood her Leyland shop, opposite Aldi at the junction of School Lane, has been left in the care of staff before its doors close after Saturday, August 2

The Doggy Shop opened in 2023 and sells a range of dog food, treats, toys and accessories, as well as providing a grooming service.

Announcing the closure on Facebook, Heather said: “Unfortunately we have made the decision to close our doors. Due to me living away, running a business is just so difficult on the other side of the clock. My mum is devastated but unfortunately it's for the best.

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported us and all the new friends we made along the way.

“All grooming appointments between now and Saturday the 2nd of August will go ahead, anything after this please message me for your deposit refund.

“Our shop opening hours are now reduced from 11am - 2pm Wednesday to Saturday, so come down and grab some bargains. Some stock is being sold for less than we bought it for, so please stock up and spoil your pooches one last time.

The Doggy Shop in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland has 20% off everything until the store closes on Saturday, August 2

“20% off every single thing! We already price beat Amazon and pets at home, so there are some absolute steals available!

“Our last day will be Saturday the 2nd of August.

“We are also selling all of our grooming equipment, which is 3x tables, 1 bath and other bits and pieces.

“Any unsold food / treats will be donated to charities. Thank you - The Doggy Shop.”

The Doggy Shop in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland will close its doors after Saturday, August 2 | The Doggy Shop

A new life in Oz

Heather previously ran ‘Oh My Dogz’, a doggy daycare, shop and dog walking service based in Eccleston. In 2021, she told the Post how she was "driven to the point of suicide" after she was falsely accused of masterminding an illegal puppy farming operation across Lancashire.

Heather said her life "was turned upside down" by a failed private prosecution brought against her and her mother, and four friends. Animal Protection Services, a registered charity that investigates and prosecutes organised animal cruelty, accused Heather of making more than £160,000 from her trades.

The case against Heather and her co-defendants was thrown out of court in September, 2021, after Judge Darren Preston said there was "no evidence at all” to support any of the indictments brought by APS.

You can read more about Heather’s ordeal in our 2021 report here.