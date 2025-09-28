Leyland Trucks has announced the successful completion of its £5.1m Zero Emissions Truck Testing Automation (ZETTA) project – a landmark initiative that will accelerate the UK’s transition to zero-emission road transport.

The achievement was marked at a showcase event attended by industry leaders and project partners, alongside delegates from the Department for Business and Trade, Innovate UK and the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC).

What is the project?

Launched in 2023 in collaboration with the APC, HSSMI and Expert Technologies Group, the two-year ZETTA project was backed by joint government and industry funding, facilitated via the APC to Leyland Trucks. Through ZETTA, Leyland Trucks has expanded its electric vehicle production capabilities, with the capacity to deliver battery electric DAF trucks at greater scale.

Over the course of the project, the company has introduced two new advanced assembly lines for electric drive modules and high-voltage battery systems, while also automating key safety processes such as protective earth and leak testing, and the fitting of Main Service Disconnect (MSD) units. These advancements have improved both efficiency and operator safety.

Digitisation and new study

The project also saw the digitisation of the 86-acre Leyland site, enabling new processes and equipment to be tested virtually before physical installation – a major leap forward in reducing downtime and accelerating innovation.

In parallel, a detailed feasibility study into high-voltage battery pack assembly has created a clear roadmap for the next phase of development, ensuring Leyland Trucks is well positioned to scale as demand for zero-emission trucks grows.

Leyland Trucks XDe FAN Box Body MY25

Phil Jones, Managing Director at Leyland Trucks, said: “ZETTA has been an important step forward for Leyland Trucks. By combining advanced automation with our manufacturing expertise, and working closely with our partners, we’ve strengthened our battery electric vehicle (BEV) production capabilities and created a solid foundation to meet future demand.”

Dave Bartell, Group Technology Director at Expert Technologies Group, commented: “APC funding has been instrumental in accelerating our collaboration with Leyland Trucks and partners, enabling us to scale flexible automation and digital-testing technologies that can deliver 30 BEV trucks per shift. This support has not only boosted UK supply chain capability but also laid a sustainable foundation for future zero-emission truck manufacturing.”

Axel Bindel, Executive Director at HSSMI, added: “This project has created significant benefits, both inside and outside the consortium. It has enabled HSSMI to enhance our knowledge and services in the development of factory digital twins and in the definition of battery pack production lines for zero-emission trucks. Our models have helped Leyland to virtually commission new processes, optimise production and explore future vertical integration opportunities, supporting their ambition to be a leader in zero-emission truck manufacturing.”

Ben Harrison, Senior Project Delivery Lead at the APC, said: “The process and facility improvements developed through this collaborative project, supported by a digital twin, has demonstrated technology and capability available within UK-based OEMs and suppliers. The APC and Department for Business andTrade are pleased that the ZETTA project has successfully built on this technology and capability to support assembly of medium-duty BEV at Leyland Trucks as part of the zero-emission transition.”