Following the SMMT’s publication of 2024 registration figures, the DAF brand captured a 28.4 per cent share of the truck market above six-tonnes GVW, representing 12,780 vehicle registrations.
The milestone means that DAF Trucks is the only company in the UK, and from any industry, to have maintained market leadership over such an extended period. This sustained period atop the truck market began in 1995, when Euro I was the legislated emissions standard, and the DAF 95 Series was the premium model in the DAF range.
The vast majority of UK-registered, right-hand-drive commercial vehicles are built in Britain at Leyland Trucks in Lancashire, including XB, XD, XF, XG and XG+ ranges, along with a rapidly growing range of electric models.
