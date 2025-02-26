DAF Trucks has secured its 30th year of market leadership in the UK - take a look back at its history with the pictures below.DAF Trucks has secured its 30th year of market leadership in the UK - take a look back at its history with the pictures below.
21 pictures of Leyland Trucks through the years - as DAF celebrates 30 years of market leadership

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 17:13 BST

DAF Trucks is celebrating 30 years as the market leader in the UK truck industry.

Following the SMMT’s publication of 2024 registration figures, the DAF brand captured a 28.4 per cent share of the truck market above six-tonnes GVW, representing 12,780 vehicle registrations.

The milestone means that DAF Trucks is the only company in the UK, and from any industry, to have maintained market leadership over such an extended period. This sustained period atop the truck market began in 1995, when Euro I was the legislated emissions standard, and the DAF 95 Series was the premium model in the DAF range.

The vast majority of UK-registered, right-hand-drive commercial vehicles are built in Britain at Leyland Trucks in Lancashire, including XB, XD, XF, XG and XG+ ranges, along with a rapidly growing range of electric models.

Check out 21 pictures from the past below

Leyland Truck apprentices 2021.

1. Leyland Truck apprentices 2021.

Leyland Truck apprentices 2021. | submit Photo: submit

The Leyland Trucks T45 Stunt Team performing to the highest standard in 1985

2. The Leyland Trucks T45 Stunt Team performing to the highest standard in 1985

The Leyland Trucks T45 Stunt Team performing to the highest standard in 1985 | submit

Employees and their families were invited to a fun day at Leyland Trucks to celebrate its 120th anniversary in 2016

3. Fun Day 2016

Employees and their families were invited to a fun day at Leyland Trucks to celebrate its 120th anniversary in 2016 | NW

A Leyland Truck used in the Second World War

4. A Leyland Truck used in the Second World War

A Leyland Truck used in the Second World War | submit

