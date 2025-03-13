Leyland Trucks has reached a major production milestone, manufacturing its 10,000th New Generation DAF XB at its state-of-the-art facility in Leyland, Lancashire.

The landmark vehicle has been delivered to Maxi Haulage Limited, a major player in the UK and Ireland’s haulage, logistics and distribution sector. The New Generation DAF XB, which entered production at Leyland Trucks in December 2023, has already made a significant impact in the transport sector.

Designed to set new standards in efficiency, safety, and driver comfort, the XB is available with ultra-efficient diesel powertrains and all-electric options, offering a zero-emission range of up to 350 kilometres. Known for its outstanding manoeuvrability, the XB’s compact turning circle makes it perfect for urban and regional distribution.

The 10,000th XB is part of a 23 vehicle DAF order for Maxi Haulage Limited, headquartered in Irvine, Scotland. Fitted with a curtain-sided body and tail-lift, the truck will support palletised distribution across the UK and Ireland. Andy McGuire, General Manager at Maxi Haulage, said: “We are highly pleased with the DAF trucks in our fleet due to their robustness and functionality. This is why we have chosen the DAF XB. We are sure the new trucks will perform very well.”

Major employer

Operating from an 86-acre facility in Leyland, Lancashire, Leyland Trucks employs more than 1,000 people, including fourth- and fifth-generation employees – a testament to its deep roots in British manufacturing and engineering.

Simon Powell, Operations Manager at Leyland Trucks, said: “This milestone is an exciting moment for Leyland Trucks. It shows the success of the XB distribution truck in the UK and abroad. The milestone acknowledges the excellent characteristics of the vehicle and is also a reflection of our industry-leading quality.”