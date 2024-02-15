Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is underway to expand and improve a Leyland dental practice.

Bosses at Towngate Dental Practice have decided to move into the former Flooring Firm shop next door in Towngate, and need permission to change the shopfront and windows. A programme of work has already begun internally to combine the two properties.

What will it mean for patients?

In a letter to South Ribble Borough Council, a spokesman for the dentist's said: "This will provide the dental practice with additional surgeries, improved and expanded reception and waiting areas, staff facilities and storage areas. To date, one additional dental surgery has been created on the first floor, with other parts of the first floor in use as waiting and storage areas."

What will it be like?

No substantial work has yet begun on the downstairs area and this is not currently in use. It is intended to create a new reception and waiting area downstairs, plus new staff facilities.

The surgery in Towngate, Leyland

As part of the renovation of the former shop premises, it is proposed to replace the existing wooden single-glazed shopfront with new large double-glazed UPVC windows and insulated panelling, in the same anthracite colour and style as the existing windows at 92 Towngate. The existing shop sign will be removed.

The new shopfront window will not include a door, as access to the combined building for patients and visitors will be via the existing door to 92 Towngate and new internal doorways. There will be a new window opening on first floor south side elevation to provide light and ventilation to a newly-created stock room. There would also be a new window overlooking the alleyway between 90 and 88 Towngate at ground level, and a new window overlooking the building’s own car park.

The background