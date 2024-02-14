News you can trust since 1886
EZ Properties want to change the use of 36 Cannon Street, Preston, from retail in the basement and ground floor and offices on the first and second floor, into four residential flats. Listed Building approval must also be gained for internal and external changes.
EZ Properties want to change the use of 36 Cannon Street, Preston, from retail in the basement and ground floor and offices on the first and second floor, into four residential flats. Listed Building approval must also be gained for internal and external changes.

Changes at Preston Sports Arena, bar opening hour proposals, and more: 9 Preston and South Ribble planning applications

Several new builds are on the planning agenda this week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 14th Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT

Plans validated in Preston and South Ribble this week are varied.

There's proposals for new homes, a Bamber Bridge bar wants to keep longer opening hours, a care company is seeking to convert two Preston residential properties, UCLan wants to make alterations at its Sports Arena, and a nail salon could be turned into a flat.

For more details, see the pages below.

An application has been launched to change the use of 183 Great Hanover Street, Preston, from storage warehouse (Class B8) to a commercial kitchen, with the installation of an extract flue to the rear elevation. There would be no other external modifications.

1. 183 Great Hanover Street, Preston

An application has been launched to change the use of 183 Great Hanover Street, Preston, from storage warehouse (Class B8) to a commercial kitchen, with the installation of an extract flue to the rear elevation. There would be no other external modifications.

HJM Properties are seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 168 Norris Street, Preston as a residential care home for one child/young person.

2. 168 Norris Street, Preston

HJM Properties are seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 168 Norris Street, Preston as a residential care home for one child/young person.

The University of Central Lancashire wants permission to install fencing around playing pitches 1 and 2 along with two pedestrian access gates and three vehicular access gates.

3. Preston Sports Arena, Tom Benson Way

The University of Central Lancashire wants permission to install fencing around playing pitches 1 and 2 along with two pedestrian access gates and three vehicular access gates.

HJM Properties want a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 28 Cantsfield Avenue, Ingol, as a care home for one child or young person.

4. 28 Cantsfield Avenue, Ingol

HJM Properties want a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 28 Cantsfield Avenue, Ingol, as a care home for one child or young person.

