Plans validated in Preston and South Ribble this week are varied.
There's proposals for new homes, a Bamber Bridge bar wants to keep longer opening hours, a care company is seeking to convert two Preston residential properties, UCLan wants to make alterations at its Sports Arena, and a nail salon could be turned into a flat.
For more details, see the pages below.
1. 183 Great Hanover Street, Preston
An application has been launched to change the use of 183 Great Hanover Street, Preston, from storage warehouse (Class B8) to a commercial kitchen, with the installation of an extract flue to the rear elevation. There would be no other external modifications. Photo: Google
2. 168 Norris Street, Preston
HJM Properties are seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 168 Norris Street, Preston as a residential care home for one child/young person. Photo: Google
3. Preston Sports Arena, Tom Benson Way
The University of Central Lancashire wants permission to install fencing around playing pitches 1 and 2 along with two pedestrian access gates and three vehicular access gates. Photo: Google
4. 28 Cantsfield Avenue, Ingol
HJM Properties want a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 28 Cantsfield Avenue, Ingol, as a care home for one child or young person. Photo: Google