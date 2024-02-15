News you can trust since 1886
Dentists Lancashire: How people in Lancashire can get free dental treatment at UCLan

Amidst an NHS dentist crisis, the University of Central Lancashire is offering people across Lancashire and South Cumbria the chance to receive free dental treatment.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 15th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
For a limited time the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) is offering free treatment at its Community Dental Clinic in Preston for residents of Lancashire and South Cumbria who need complex dental surgery.

Patients who require difficult surgical procedures, such as wisdom tooth surgery or complex tooth removal, will be seen by a qualified dentist who is undertaking postgraduate master’s training to develop their oral surgery skills.

Kate Taylor, Professor in Oral Surgery at UCLan, said: “We’ve recently seen in the news that people are desperate for dental care and there are more than 4,000 patients in Lancashire who are waiting to be seen in both hospitals and dental practices.

“Our Community Dental Clinic, which is led by specialists and consultants, can accept patients who have been referred for specialist treatment and who are experiencing long delays.

“At our centre of excellence, the patients will receive free treatment for complex oral surgery and in return qualified dentists will be able to develop their skills and undertake advanced procedures using top-of-the-range facilities.”

People in Lancashire and South Cumbria can get complex procedures for free for a limited time. Credit: Caroline LM on UnsplashPeople in Lancashire and South Cumbria can get complex procedures for free for a limited time. Credit: Caroline LM on Unsplash
What sort of procedures can they do?

The free procedures, which will only be conducted under local anaesthetic on Wednesdays, include:

• Surgical removal of buried roots

• Surgical endodontics

• Surgical removal of tooth/teeth/root(s) that may involve access to the maxillary antrum

• Surgical removal of uncomplicated third molars involving bone removal

Who can use the free service?

This service is only available for a limited time to patients aged 16 and over who have already been referred for specialist treatment.

How can you book?

To find out more and book your appointment email [email protected] or call 01772 896300.

