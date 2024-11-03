You asked for it and now Blackpool Pleaure Beach Resort has delivered.

Sandgrown’uns called for Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort to offer a discounted rate for non- riders.

And for the 2025 season, bosses are offering a special edition Non Rider Season Pass.

But you’ll need to be quick as there is only one day left to get your hands on this special pass.

The aim of the new pass is to offer fans of the attraction a season pass to walk around but not go on any rides.

This is perfect as there is always that one or two members of the party who are willing to stand at the bottom watching holding the coats and bags.

Pass holders will have full access to all Pleasure Beach’s non-ride attractions, including games, shops, restaurants and on-park entertainment, as well as the opportunity to meet the characters in Nickelodeon Land.

They will also benefit from 10 per cent off on-park food, merchandise, shows, events, ride photos, hotel stays, Adventure Golf, and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!

The pass will cost £50 for the year and grants unlimited access every day Pleasure Beach is open during the 2025 season, which equates to more than 200 days of potential visits.

It is being introduced as a limited time offer and can be claimed until Monday November 4.

Pleasure Beach CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “It’s important to us to listen to feedback and look after our guests, and we have placed large focus this year on reviewing and evolving as a park.

“We know that many people would like to visit us with their families and not go on any rides, and while a ‘pay one price entry’ is in line with the wider industry, we recognise there may be appetite for a Non Rider Season Pass. We hope people can take advantage of this budget-busting offer.”

The Non Rider Season Pass is available to buy online at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/season-pass-2025, and can be booked until midnight on Monday November 4.

The £50 annual cost is the same as the on-the-day price for an eTicket, meaning guests can get a year’s worth of non-rider entry for the same cost as a full-price ticket.

Guests who do want to enjoy the rides can get discounted entry by booking online.

Pleasure Beach opens in full for the 2025 season on Saturday March 1, but will open Nickelodeon Land for February Half Term, from February 15 until February 23.

The park is still open weekends for the remaining 2024 season until Saturday November 30.

