Wales Rugby Union stars are kitted out for Rugby World Cup 2023 by Lancashire shoe brand LANX
As part of a three-year partnership the WRU senior players and staff will be wearing LANX shoes post match and to formal team occasions.
This means that they’ll be putting their best feet forward in Lanx in France from this weekend this September, as the Rugby World Cup kicks off.
Wales’ first match is against Fiji on Sunday.
What are the shoes like?
The custom WRU men’s player issue shoe is based on the best-selling LANX oxford Maudsley shoe and features the WRU three feather logo subtly throughout.
Wales Women have opted for a bespoke LANX sneaker, which is made with high grade leather and a sidewall stitched construction.
This is the shoe LANX created in collaboration with Stonyhurst College
Marco Vaghetti, LANX Founder, said: “As a life-long rugby fan, I am delighted that LANX has been chosen to provide the Wales senior men’s and women’s formal footwear ahead of their respective world competitions this year.
‘The collaboration is a celebration of confidence, strength, skill, and passion. It is a great representation of both LANX footwear and the Welsh teams on and off the pitch.
“We wish the men’s head coach Warren Gatland and women’s head coach Ioan Cunnigham and all the playing squads the best of luck this autumn, and hope their new shoes get them off on the right foot as they prepare to take on the world!.”
"The quality of the product is second to none”
Rhodri Lewis, WRU Commercial and Legal Director, added: “We are delighted to have LANX onboard. The LANX team have been a pleasure to deal with, and have taken great care to involve players within the design selection process.
"The quality of the product is second to none and I’m sure both teams are looking forward to stepping out in their formal footwear ahead of their respective competitions.”
Hannah Jones, Wales Women’s captain, said the LANX design offered a “cool mix of style and comfort” and Dewi Lake, Wales senior men’s co-captain, said: ‘I really like the custom shoe LANX has produced for us; they’re comfortable but look sharp.”
Supporters can purchase the limited edition Wales men’s player formal shoes and formal tennis shoe chosen by Wales Women at lanxshoes.com