Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of a three-year partnership the WRU senior players and staff will be wearing LANX shoes post match and to formal team occasions.

This means that they’ll be putting their best feet forward in Lanx in France from this weekend this September, as the Rugby World Cup kicks off.

Wales’ first match is against Fiji on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wales head coach Warren Gatland (centre) with co-captains Jac Morgan (left) and Dewi Lake during the World Cup squad announcement

What are the shoes like?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The custom WRU men’s player issue shoe is based on the best-selling LANX oxford Maudsley shoe and features the WRU three feather logo subtly throughout.

Wales Women have opted for a bespoke LANX sneaker, which is made with high grade leather and a sidewall stitched construction.

This is the shoe LANX created in collaboration with Stonyhurst College

A sneak peak at the WRU shoes

Marco Vaghetti, LANX Founder, said: “As a life-long rugby fan, I am delighted that LANX has been chosen to provide the Wales senior men’s and women’s formal footwear ahead of their respective world competitions this year.

‘The collaboration is a celebration of confidence, strength, skill, and passion. It is a great representation of both LANX footwear and the Welsh teams on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wish the men’s head coach Warren Gatland and women’s head coach Ioan Cunnigham and all the playing squads the best of luck this autumn, and hope their new shoes get them off on the right foot as they prepare to take on the world!.”

"The quality of the product is second to none”

LANX founder Marco Vaghetti with his Stonyhurst shoe

Rhodri Lewis, WRU Commercial and Legal Director, added: “We are delighted to have LANX onboard. The LANX team have been a pleasure to deal with, and have taken great care to involve players within the design selection process.

"The quality of the product is second to none and I’m sure both teams are looking forward to stepping out in their formal footwear ahead of their respective competitions.”

Hannah Jones, Wales Women’s captain, said the LANX design offered a “cool mix of style and comfort” and Dewi Lake, Wales senior men’s co-captain, said: ‘I really like the custom shoe LANX has produced for us; they’re comfortable but look sharp.”