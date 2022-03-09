Founded by Marco Vaghetti, who left Stonyhurst in 2003, LANX is a high quality British shoe manufacturer who say they combine business wear and casual wear ‘for the boardroom to the bar’ feel, and their link with Stonyhurst was born through the joint love for Lancashire heritage and strong British roots.

Marco’s existing designs are named after places in the local area or influential people which have been meaningful to his upbringing and education at Stonyhurst.

This new limited-edition ‘mini range’ includes a men’s shoe and boot for casual or more formal occasions, featuring the Ribble Aster Tweed from the Stonyhurst College blazers on the exterior panels, the iconic Borrodale tartan from the girls’ skirts lining the interior, and the Stonyhurst logo embossed on the sole.

Stonyhurst’s Borrodale tartan has a fascinating history itself, first having reportedly been part of a kilt worn by Prince Charles Edward Stuart during the 1745 Jacobite Rising, and more recently, it was gifted to the Queen on a visit to Stonyhurst in 1991, later being made into a pair of trousers for Prince Edward.

Marco said: “To link up with my old school, Stonyhurst, and create a collaboration is very special to me and for my business, LANX. I'm sure my old art teachers, Mrs Robinson and Mr Crabtree, would be delighted to see that my creative juices are still flowing.

"Stonyhurst was, and still is, a very special place and I am delighted to work with the school on this exciting project.”

LANX founder, Marco Vaghetti, who left Stonyhurst in 2003, says they are donating 20% of the sales to The Stonyhurst Foundation.

Marco says he has a passion for supporting his local community and believes in “giving back” to those who have supported him on his journey, so for every shoe sale, 20 per cent of the profits will be donated to The Stonyhurst Foundation, which focuses on widening access to a Stonyhurst education.

This limited-edition range, which allows you “to walk around with a piece of Stonyhurst of your own” is available to purchase on pre-order, from today, Made in the UK Day, on the LANX website.