Traffic marshals have been deployed to Corporation Street in Preston to help drivers familiarise themselves with the changes to the road network following the introduction of a new bus gate.

The bus-only section, known as a bus gate, is between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street, and is intended to give priority to buses in both directions. The restrictions are in place 24 hours a day.

Signage is clearly displayed on Corporation Street and some approaching streets to warn drivers of the bus gate. Several digital signs have also been added this week, with more in the pipeline.

We have continued to monitor the situation since it was introduced earlier this month and have now deployed traffic marshals to the area to advise drivers and help traffic flow as it should. The marshals will be in place over the coming days.

Temporary barriers have also been put up to prevent people driving down the bus gate.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras are being used at this location so drivers are being reminded to adhere to the new restrictions to avoid being fined.

Phil Durnell, Director of Highways and Transport, Lancashire County Council, said:

"We are taking a number of measures to ensure drivers are aware and adhere to the new bus gate in Corporation Street.

"Enforcement has started and fines will be coming soon to deter drivers from using this section when they shouldn't.

"A bedding in period is normal for this type of scheme and we expect things to settle down as people get used the changes.

"We are listening to feedback from the public and we will continue to monitor the situation.