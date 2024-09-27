Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The best time of the year is nearly here, and Lancashire’s Towneley Garden Centre is excited to announce its brand new Christmas store will be opening on October 5.

The store which is part of the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, is kicking off its festivities at the end of this with its new Christmas shop sure to impress and attract visitors eager to embrace the holiday spirit.

After what can be described as a temperamental summer, customers can now immerse themselves in the magic of Christmas by exploring the store, which is overflowing with a dazzling array of decorations to suit every taste. From classic reds, greens, and golds that evoke the true Christmas spirit to modern winter themes of silver and white, nostalgic gingerbread and romantic pastel pinks, there's something for everyone.

Exclusive to British Garden Centres, the brand new Fern Christmas range will be launched at Towneley Garden Centre in Burnley’s Deer Park Road and has everything you need to transform your home and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones come December.

In addition to its extensive Christmas products, Townley Garden Centre offers a diverse range of gifts, including toys, puzzles, games, homeware, and pet products, making it a one-stop shop for all your present needs. The store also specialises in gardening essentials, boasting a fantastic plant and sundries department for those winter gardens.

Bookings are now open for its popular Christmas events. From festive feasts to magical encounters with Santa, there's something for everyone to enjoy for the perfect family day out.

Book now for:

Christmas Dinner: Indulge in a delicious Christmas meal surrounded by the festive spirit of our team and store. Enjoy traditional favourites and seasonal delights at the garden centre with loved ones.

Breakfast with Santa: Treat the family to a magical morning filled with fun, games and tasty treats, culminating in a special visit from Santa Claus.

Afternoon Tea with Santa: Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea while Santa makes a surprise appearance to spread some holiday cheer.

Mrs Claus and Baby: Bring your little one along for a heartwarming experience filled with holiday magic.

To book your place at any of these events, please visit the British Garden Centres website to see what is happening in store visit here.

For the opening on Saturday, enjoy 20% off for all Family Card holders on the extensive range of Christmas decorations, lights, cards, artificial trees, and wrapping paper.

British Garden Centres (BGC) is the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group with 65 centres around the country. The group is owned and led by The Stubbs family, who also own and operate Woodthorpe Leisure Park in Lincolnshire.

BGC was launched in 1987 with the opening of Woodthorpe Garden Centre by brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs. Since 2018 it has expanded rapidly with the acquisition of 50 garden centres allowing it to grow from its heartland to the business it is now with 65 garden centres spread from Carmarthen to Ramsgate, Wimborne to East Durham.

The group has a team of 2,700 colleagues working across the garden centres, restaurants, growing nurseries, distribution centres, Woodthorpe Leisure Park, and Woody’s Restaurant & Bar.