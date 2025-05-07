Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool has been named the UK’s most entertaining seaside destination for holidaymakers looking for the ideal British summer staycation.

As summer approaches, many in the UK are preparing to make the most of warmer weather with a coastal getaway and new research by SuomiCasino has revealed the most entertaining seaside destinations in the country.

Following an analysis of 26 coastal towns, the final ranking considered a range of entertainment factors, including the number of amusement parks, casinos, live music venues, bars, restaurants, landmarks, beaches, and escape rooms.

Topping the list is Blackpool, which emerged as the UK’s leading seaside destination for entertainment. Often associated with classic British holidays, the town boasts 12 amusement and water parks—among them the renowned Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort—and 13 casinos, more than any other location in the study.

Blackpool also features 67 notable landmarks, such as the iconic Blackpool Tower and its lively piers, along with 520 bars and restaurants, offering broad appeal for thrill-seekers, culture lovers, and nightlife enthusiasts.

With options ranging from high-energy amusement to tranquil beachside relaxation, Britain’s coastline offers far more than the traditional fish and chips by the sea. Case in point: Brighton ranks second, praised for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings, while Southport claims third place, catering to visitors seeking a more traditional seaside experience.

With 15 beaches and 52 landmarks—including the historic Southport Pier and King’s Gardens—the town offers a scenic and leisurely holiday option with its Victorian architecture and classic attractions make it a well-rounded choice for family outings and peaceful retreats.

At the other end of the spectrum, Morecambe was named the least entertaining destination in the survey, with limited facilities such as a lack of casinos, theme parks, and escape rooms.

Experts suggest that entertainment offerings should be a key consideration when planning a staycation and, because they are enabling UK travellers to avoid airport queues and long travel times, British seaside towns continue to deliver engaging, varied, and accessible summer experiences.

“When we travel abroad, many of us picture ourselves lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the beach making the most of the warm weather we don’t often get to enjoy in the UK,” read a SuomiCasino statement. “While a staycation can still offer those relaxing moments, the unpredictability of British weather means it's wise to plan for more than just sunshine.

That’s why it’s important to choose a destination with a wide range of entertainment options - from arcades and fairground rides to escape rooms, live music, and great places to eat and drink. While you can’t control the weather, you can ensure a fun and memorable getaway by picking a place that matches your idea of entertainment.”

