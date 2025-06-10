A new sensory garden for children, young people and adults with disabilities and additional needs has been unveiled in Lancashire.

The new facility at Twinkle House, Skelmsersdale, has been made possible thanks to a collaboration between Midstream Garden Centre and an investment of around £2,500 from Essity ’s Skelmersdale paper mill.

The new sensory garden has been funded by Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company whose brands include TENA, Tork, Cushelle, and Bodyform. Delivered by employees from Midstream Garden Centre - a local social enterprise that provides work activity, training, and day care for people with learning disabilities and other special needs - the garden serves as a dedicated learning and development space for those who come to use Twinkle House and for the local community.

Located just down the road from the Essity Skelmersdale site, Twinkle House offers access to sensory soft play, immersive rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, as well as classes and services that support wellbeing for both families and individuals. The new garden is designed to enhance these existing services, offering a calm, interactive outdoor environment that supports sensory stimulation, personal development, and relaxation.

From left to right: Deirdre Mitten, Centre Manage at Twinkle House; Ben Pendleton, Contracts Instructor at Midstream Garden Centre; John Duxbury, Facilities officer at Twinkle House; Matthew, Twinkle House client; Vera Vaughn, Twinkle House Volunteer; Daniel, Twinkle House Client; Kath Jones, Essity Skelmersdale site; Debrah Hughes, Finance Officer at Twinkle House; Amanda Rose, Essity Skelmersdale site; and Tina Duffy, Sleep Therapist Twinkle House. | submit

Philip Smith, controller at Essity Skelmersdale, said: “We’re really happy to have enabled Twinkle House to create a space that will make a real difference in our community. Giving back to communities local to our mills is a key part of our culture at Essity, whether that’s through donations, partnerships, or getting hands-on with projects like this one. We hope this garden will be a valuable addition to the valued facilities that Twinkle House offers and will be enjoyed by local families and individuals for years to come.”

Twinkle House opened in May 2024 after a group of parents and West Lancashire Council for Voluntary Services identified the need for services available to children with special needs. Deirdre Mitten, Centre Manager at Twinkle House, said:“This new space will provide a welcome extension to our existing facilities, offering our users even more opportunities to learn, relax, and thrive. We’re incredibly grateful to Essity and Midstream for their support in making this possible.”

Ben Pendleton, project coordinator at Midstream Garden Centre, added:“Building the garden has been a really rewarding experience for our team. It’s fantastic to see our work contribute to a cause that promotes wellbeing and inclusion, and to know that the garden will be enjoyed by so many in the local community.”