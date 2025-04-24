Essity employee triumphs over cancer and raises £3,300 for Cancer Research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just one year after undergoing intensive treatment for breast cancer, Susan Cox, an Essity employee from Liverpool, has completed a half-marathon at Aintree Racecourse, raising £3,300 for Cancer Research UK. Now, she is using her experience to push for earlier screenings, workplace health initiatives, and greater cancer awareness.

Susan, who has worked at Essity’s Skelmersdale Mill for six years, was determined to return to work – a goal that kept her going through the toughest moments of her diagnosis. With support from her employer, colleagues, and family, she not only resumed her role but also turned her experience into a mission to help others.

“Today’s impossible is tomorrow’s normal,” Susan said. “A year ago, I was fighting to survive. Now, I’m fighting to help others to avoid going through this in the future. The data tells us that one in two of us will get cancer, which is why awareness, early detection, and workplace support can literally save lives.”

Susan’s advocacy doesn’t stop at fundraising. Susan has launched a cancer support group in her local community, is planning further charity runs, and is petitioning to lower the routine mammogram age from 50 to 40, arguing that early detection could save thousands of lives.

Throughout her treatment and recovery, Essity supported Susan by offering flexible working arrangements, a phased return, and mental health support to help her transition back into the world of work.

“I had the best support from my colleagues and managers at Essity,” Susan said. “I felt I was still part of the community but there was no pressure to rush back to work. That made all the difference.” Susan continued, “However, returning to work was a huge goal during my treatment as for me, it meant I was on the path to getting back to normal – it kept me going.”

Lee Jones, Site Manager at Essity’s Skelmersdale paper mill, added: “Susan’s resilience is truly inspiring. Her determination to raise awareness has also motivated the wider team – whether it’s supporting her fundraising efforts or joining in with her events - and we’re proud to support her as an employer as she continues to make a difference.”

Essity, a global leader in hygiene and health which supplies products from brands including Cushelle, Plenty, and Tork, prides itself in its commitment to employee well-being, workplace flexibility, and community giving. In 2024 alone, the company donated over £5.5 million worth of hygiene products to charities across the UK, supporting more than 3,300 organisations. Inspired by Susan’s advocacy, Essity is now exploring ways to further promote early detection and health screenings in the workplace.

Far from slowing down, Susan is already planning her next fundraising challenges, including a 10K race in July and a 5K later in the year. She is also working with Cancer Research UK to raise awareness and expand her local cancer support group.

Those who wish to support Susan’s fundraising can donate to her Cancer Research page at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/susans-giving-page-3616 and sign her petition to lower the mammogram age to 40 at https://www.change.org/p/lower-the-age-for-starting-mammograms-from-50-to-40