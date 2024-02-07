Lancashire retail complex with cafe, spa and clothes outlet is put up for sale
A retail complex made up of a brand outlet, gift shop, spa and cafe has gone on the market.
The Courtyard in Church Road, Tarleton, which famously used to house J Webster and Son's furniture shop, has been listed for £1.28m.
Ena Mill Tarleton Ltd, have operated from the Courtyard since August 2013, when they took over the premises from the Webster family in a £100,000 redevelopment deal. Ena Mill trade as a a factory outlet store which includes Whittles Farm Restaurant on a separate lease. Secret Spa and Beauty Ltd have been trading from the location since March 2015 and have renewed their lease.
What does the agent say?
Agent Nolan Redshaw said: "The premises comprise of ground floor and first floor retail unit, within an attractive period building , which is Grade II listed in part. The premises are tastefully renovated and provide an attractive retail scheme, with ample parking. There is also a café / restaurant which interconnects with the ground floor retail unit. The spa is at first floor level."
The particulars
The whole site is approximately 0.783 acres, with 3,575 sq ft of retail and produces an income of £108,700 per year. The car park is included in the sale.
The Courtyard has been contacted for comment.