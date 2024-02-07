Sooty's Garden Centre in Tarleton put up for sale - this is how much it will cost to buy
A popular garden centre and cafe has been put on the market.
Sooty's, in Southport New Road, has been open as a garden centre and nursery since 1986, with cafe Sweep's opening more recently.
The family-run business is still open and trading, but the land has been put up for sale for £1.7m. No reason has been given as to why. Agents Fitton Estates say: "The garden centre still remains in situ and could be continued to trade in the existing use or offers a wealth of potential alternative uses due to its extremely prominent position fronting Southport New Road. The site has associated planning consent for use as a retail shop and café restaurant."
The agent suggests that the land could be developed for alternative uses in the future. They add: "Subject to planning, the land would suit a variety of uses such as commercial or residential development, industrial use, or storage."
In total, there is approximately 3.7 acres of land, which includes 10,000 sq.ft of glass house space plus a 2,000 sq. ft restaurant/café facility.
The Post has contacted Sooty's for comment. A Facebook post at the end of January stated that the business was "alive and kicking for the foreseeable future", and would reopen fully in March, following a seasonal break.
The post states: "Just to quash any rumours that are circulating around, we would like to reassure you that Sooty's and Sweep's is alive and kicking for the foreseeable future, and we are looking forward to welcoming you back into the garden centre after a seasonal break in March. The cafe is very much still open and the helpful staff can assist with any purchases in the garden centre."