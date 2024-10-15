Lancashire residents urged to prepare for flooding as Met Office issues 18-hour weather warning for rain

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 18:20 BST
Parts of Lancashire have been urged to prepare for flooding as the Met Office issued an 18-hour weather warning for rain.

Heavy showers are expected to develop across Lancashire this evening, with 10-20mm of rain likely to fall.

A few places may see up to 80mm of rain in six hours, with isolated thunderstorms also possible.

Parts of Lancashire have been urged to prepare for flooding
Parts of Lancashire have been urged to prepare for flooding | Contributed

The Met Office subsequently issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, Blackburn, Darwen, Rossendale and West Lancashire.

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Tuesday until midday on Wednesday.

Blackpool, Lancaster and Burnley were not covered by the warning.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “Warm air arriving from the south will allow temperatures to rise above average despite it often being cloudy.

“On Wednesday, parts of southeast England could see 20 or 21C, with the mid to high teens expected across many parts of the UK.

“However, this warm and humid air mass will bring with it a risk of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.”

Forecasters warned spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, with power cuts also possible.

Residents were also advised to prepare for flooding and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

What should I expect?

  • There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
  • There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

What will the weather be like for the rest of the week?

Wednesday, October 16

Unsettled with further outbreaks of rain.

Heavy spells at times, slow to clear north-eastwards due to light winds across the region.

Feeling warm in any dry spells.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Thursday, October 17

Briefly more settled on Thursday with isolated showers.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 10C.

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Tuesday until midday on October 16
The warning will be in place from 6pm on Tuesday until midday on October 16 | Met Office

Friday, October 18

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Saturday, October 19

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Sunday, October 20

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 10C.

