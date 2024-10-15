Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parts of Lancashire have been urged to prepare for flooding as the Met Office issued an 18-hour weather warning for rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy showers are expected to develop across Lancashire this evening, with 10-20mm of rain likely to fall.

A few places may see up to 80mm of rain in six hours, with isolated thunderstorms also possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parts of Lancashire have been urged to prepare for flooding | Contributed

The Met Office subsequently issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, Blackburn, Darwen, Rossendale and West Lancashire.

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Tuesday until midday on Wednesday.

Blackpool, Lancaster and Burnley were not covered by the warning.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “Warm air arriving from the south will allow temperatures to rise above average despite it often being cloudy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Wednesday, parts of southeast England could see 20 or 21C, with the mid to high teens expected across many parts of the UK.

“However, this warm and humid air mass will bring with it a risk of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.”

Forecasters warned spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, with power cuts also possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were also advised to prepare for flooding and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

What should I expect?

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

What will the weather be like for the rest of the week?

Wednesday, October 16

Unsettled with further outbreaks of rain.

Heavy spells at times, slow to clear north-eastwards due to light winds across the region.

Feeling warm in any dry spells.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Thursday, October 17

Briefly more settled on Thursday with isolated showers.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 10C.

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Tuesday until midday on October 16 | Met Office

Friday, October 18

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Saturday, October 19

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Sunday, October 20

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 10C.