Lancashire Police's Urban Task Force and Morecambe Neighbiurhood police team carry out raid
Lancashire Police’s Urban Task Force carried out an early morning raid on suspected drug dealers.
Officer wearing safety helmets alongside the Neighbourhood Policing Team stormed a property in Queen Street, Morecambe.
The team were exceuting a drugs warrant recieved from the courts thanks to intelligence provided by the community.
Two arrests were made.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team and Urban Task Force have this morning executed a drugs warrant on Queen Street, Morecambe
“We have arrested two males for drugs offences
“This is again down to community intelligence, so thank you.”