Lancashire Police's Urban Task Force and Morecambe Neighbiurhood police team carry out raid

Published 7th Sep 2024, 09:57 BST
Lancashire Police’s Urban Task Force carried out an early morning raid on suspected drug dealers.

Officer wearing safety helmets alongside the Neighbourhood Policing Team stormed a property in Queen Street, Morecambe.

The team were exceuting a drugs warrant recieved from the courts thanks to intelligence provided by the community.

Two arrests were made.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team and Urban Task Force have this morning executed a drugs warrant on Queen Street, Morecambe

“We have arrested two males for drugs offences

“This is again down to community intelligence, so thank you.”

