Motorists heading to Thornton, Cleveleys or Fleetwood are being warned they face long delays after a crash.

Lancashire Police have issued a statement warning drivers to allow extra time on their travels after a crash on the A585.

A police spokesman said: “Please be advised that due to an RTC on the A585, Thornton Cleveleys, there are currently significant delays on the northbound lane of the road.

‘Traffic is backing up from the River Wyre to the Norcross Roundabout, which is causing traffic delays in Carlton, Thornton and Fleetwood.

“We will update you as soon as we have further information.”