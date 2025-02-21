Lancashire Police confiscated an E-bike from a rider who they caught using it on Anchorsholme promenade ‘as if he was in a Fast and Furious’ film.

Police said the rider was spotted speeding along the prom late on Wednesday night and likened his riding to something out of the movie series about risky street racing.

They said:”Officers spotted a Surron e-bike being ridden like it was starring in Fast & Furious: Cleveleys Drift.

Police seized this E-bike after the rider was caught using it dangerously | Lancashire Police

“The rider tried to make a swift getaway, but let’s just say their speed didn’t match their strategy.

“SC O'Doherty and TS/Sergeant Scott quickly put the brakes on that plan. Bike seized, multiple offences reported, and one very unlucky rider now on foot.

“Whilst dealing with this rider, two other drivers received Section 59 warnings for anti-social use of their vehicles - right in front of a marked police vehicle.”

Coun Paul Galley, who represents Anchorsholme ward on Blackpool Council said: “Credit where it's due, the Police have caught some of the offenders of the late night speeding / pop pop engines on Anchorsholme Promenade.

“Big shout out to everyone who has rang in, keep the calls coming whenever there is an offence, this proves the value of regular Police patrols.”