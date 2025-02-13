Alan Johnson, convicted rapist from Holmeswood | Suffolk Police

A man had been jailed for rape and a string of indecent assaults on children, that took place around 50 years ago.

Alan Johnston, 71, of Holmeswood in Ormskirk was jailed at Norwich Crown Court for 13 years yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child and 11 counts of indecent assault on children, at an earlier court hearing on November 26, 2024. The offences took place over a period between 1975 and 1981 against two girls who were teenagers at the time in the Lowestoft area.

Johnson was charged with the offences in July 2024 after allegations first came to light in January 2022, when one victim found the courage to share the abuse that had tormented her for much of her life. One of the victim’s in her personal victim statement said: “It stole from me every happy and ordinary moment that others may take for granted and the rites of passage that others enjoy.”

Johnson was also given a restraining order against both victims and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years after his release.

DC Hannah Baggott from the Safeguarding and Investigations Unit based in Lowestoft said: “These two victims should be commended for their bravery in coming forward and having the courage to support the investigation throughout. Without their support it is unlikely these convictions would have been secured. I only hope the sentence passed today provides some level of closure and allows them to move forward with their lives.

"This was a highly challenging and demanding investigation, bearing in mind the six years it covered from the mid to late 1970s and early 1980s that required a great deal of patience, determination and sensitivity throughout.

"Alan Johnson may have believed that he had gotten away with the abuse he subjected these victims to, but this case will show that it does not matter how much time passes, Suffolk police is committed to fully investigating any allegation of sexual assault, recent or historic and will provide the highest level of support and care to any victim whilst a thorough investigation is carried out.

“Child abuse is often a hidden crime, and we work to ensure that the voice of the child is heard and concerns of abuse or neglect are reported and investigated.”