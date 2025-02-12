A paramedic from Lancashire has been told he could face a prison sentence after stealing more than £75k-worth of equipment and memorabilia from Manchester City.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McNally, 47, admitted to the thefts over a four-year period while serving on the matchday medical team at the Etihad stadium.

While working for North West Ambulance Service, he stole football boots, medical equipment, and branded kits and tracksuits, selling them on eBay and earning £24,676 over several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McNally has been warned he could face a jail sentence | Submitted

He also admitted to stealing valuable memorabilia, including eight signed men's first team football shirts valued at £1,000 each, a signed banner from their 2021/22 Champion's League campaign, and 'personalised football boots' made for Sergio Aguero.

Suspicions were raised when a women's player's tracksuit disappeared in February 2023. McNally, from Rossendale, Lancashire, was identified as a suspect following reviews of CCTV footage.

Further investigation by club security revealed an eBay account owned by McNally selling 'a number of Manchester City items' stolen over a four-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McNally, 47, was due to be sentenced at Manchester Magistrates' Court yesterday (February 11) having pleaded guilty to stealing more than £75,000 worth of clothing and equipment from Manchester City FC between June 2019 and May 2023.

Ex-Leeds United and Man City striker Robbie Fowler has been linked with a return to management in the EFL | Getty Images

The police were notified and a search warrant was executed at McNally's home in Helmshore, near Haslingden. Officers discovered a 'large quantity' of items including holdalls, football kits, football boots and nutrition equipment.

Police also found a signed banner from City's 2021/22 Champions League campaign and personalised football boots made for first team players at his property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McNally, of Cherry Tree Way, Helmshore, was charged with a single count of theft encompassing all of the items and pleaded guilty to theft at Manchester Magistrates' Court on December 11, 2024.

On Tuesday (February 11), his case was committed to the Crown Court for sentencing. He will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court (Crown Square) on March 10.