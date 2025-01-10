Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire parents warned to apply for a primary school place for their children before the deadline.

Parents/guardians who have yet to apply for a primary school place starting this September in Lancashire are being reminded that the deadline for applications falls on Wednesday, January 15.

Applying online through Lancashire County Council's website is the quickest and easiest way to apply for a place.

The online system will remain open for applications until 11:59pm on Wednesday, January 15, for all those applying for a primary school place.

All applications received up to the closing date are given equal priority for school places - but a late application may reduce your chance of getting a place at a preferred school.

Parents are also being reminded of the importance of filling in all of the preferences in the application.

This is because if they only select their first-choice school, their selection will be limited if that school isn't available.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for Education and Skills at Lancashire County Council, said: “We understand that parents simply want the best start for their children, which is why choosing the schools to apply for can be particularly stressful for some parents.

“While we know it's natural to take your time, it's essential that you apply before the deadline. This is so that you get the best chance of securing a place at one of your preferred schools.

“Please also remember to use all the preferences available as only putting down a single choice will not increase your chances of securing a place at that school.”

“Everyone who has a child starting their primary school journey in September 2025 must apply. Filling out your application online is the quickest and easiest way to do this.

She added: “If anyone needs help through this process then please contact our admissions team who will be happy to support you.”

Parents whose children attend Lancashire schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.

Primary school offers will be made on 16 April 2025.

For more information click HERE.

Families are also encouraged to check their preferred schools' admission criteria before applying.

Parents can also call 0300 123 6707 to find out more, and for support.