Adverse weather across Lancashire has meant many schools are closed yet again today.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thawing snow may have now ended in much of Lancashire but some schools are still suffering the effects of the previous few days.

Many primary and secondary schools have still been unable to open today, Thursday, Janauary 5 so take a look a the full list of school closures below, by area, reported by Lancashire County Council.

Burnley

No Unavoidable Closures

Chorley

Heskin Pemberton's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Fylde

No unavoidable closures

All the Lancashire schools closed today due to the weather. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Hyndburn & Ribble Valley

Accrington St John with St Augustine CofE Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Accrington St Peter's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Great Harwood Primary School- whole school closure, all day

St Wulstan's Roman Catholic Primary School, Great Harwood- whole school closure, all day

Lancaster

No unavoidable closures

Pendle

Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Barrowford School- whole school closure, all day

Earby Springfield Primary Schoo- whole school closure, all day

Lomeshaye Junior School- whole school closure, all day

Marsden Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Nelson Mcmillan Nursery School- whole school closure, all day

Nelson Walverden Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit- whole school closure, all day

Pendle View Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Reedley Primary School- whole school closure, all day

Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne- whole school closure, all day

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy- whole school closure, all day

Preston

St Francis' Catholic Primary School, Goosnargh- whole school closure, all day

Rossendale

Northern Primary School- whole school closure, all day

South Ribble

Little Hoole Primary School- whole school closure, all day

West Lancashire

Hope High School- whole school closure, all day

Wyre

No unavoidable closures