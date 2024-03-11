Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A heartbroken Cleveleys family whose beloved dog has been missing nine weeks are offering £5,000 for his safe return.

Catherine Bamber is offering the reward for the safe return of her dog Bear who went missing nine weeks ago.

Bear, who is a black and tan Lakeland Terrier, was last seen on Wednesday, January 10, in Inskip, Preston-Pinfold Lane Moss Lane area around 10.30am-11am.

The original reward money was for £1,000, but this has now more than doubled to £5,000, thanks to a kind owner of a previously stolen dog, which has been reunited, donating the funds to bring the reward up to £5,000.

A £5,000 reward is now being offered for the family's pet dog Bear.

Bear, who is chipped and also has a docked tail, is the best friend of their 23-year-old daughter Ellie who has additional needs so they are desperate to get him home. His mum Alice is also pining for him.

To mark Dog Theft Awareness Day on Thursday (March 14), the family have also planned a Bear Weekender this Saturday and Sunday (March 16/17) and are encouraging everyone to take part. They will be wearing T-shirts of Bear and handing out missing posters. Issuing a video appeal, a visibly exhausted Catherine said: "It's been nine weeks since Bear went missing and the impact it has had on us as a family is just devastating.

"The family have been following Bear's story on Lisa Dean's Beauty's Legacy page which is a charity organisation that reunites stolen animals with their owners.

"They know first hand what it is like to lose a pet in this way and they made an amazingly generous offer to up the reward to £5,000 pounds.

"I am pleading directly to the person who has him - please just take the money.